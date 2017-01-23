Saints’ Drew Brees added to Pro Bowl

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has been named to the 2017 NFC Pro Bowl squad, it was announced by the Saints and the National Football League today. It is Brees’ 10th Pro Bowl overall and his franchise-record ninth as a member of the Saints. The Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Jan. 29 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The game will be televised live at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Brees, 6-0, 209, finished his 16th NFL season and 11th with the Saints. In 2016, he started all 16 games completed 471-of-673 passes (70.0%) for 5,208 yards with 37 touchdown passes and a 101.7 passer rating, finishing the season ranked first in the league in attempts, completions and passing yardage, second in completion percentage, third in touchdown passes and fifth in passer rating. The only player in NFL history to throw for 5,000 yards more than once, Brees’ 5,208 passing yardage total marked the fifth time he reached the 5,000-yard mark and was the fourth-highest total in league record books. It also marked the NFL-record seventh season where Brees led the league or tied for the lead in passing yardage. His 471 completions set an NFL record.

In his 16-year NFL career, the Purdue University product, who originally entered the NFL as a second round draft pick of the San Diego Chargers in 2001, before signing with the Saints as an unrestricted free agent in 2006, has played in 233 games (232 starts) and has completed 5,836 of 8,758 passes (66.6%) for 66,111 yards, 465 touchdown passes and a 96.3 passer rating. He’s the NFL’s all-time most accurate passer, is ranked third in completions, passing yardage and touchdown passes and seventh in rating.

Brees will replace Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan at the Pro Bowl, whose team advanced to the Super Bowl.