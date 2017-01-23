School official: Progress being made with repairs at Plaisance Elementary

PLAISANCE, La (KLFY) – Officials in St. Landry Parish met Monday evening to discuss the ongoing renovations at Plaisance Elementary School.

The campus was destroyed last year in the historic flood and has since been vacant as repairs are being completed.

School board officials say progress is being made with the renovations and News 10 is told everything is currently on schedule with when the school is expected to re-open.

“They had to clean everything out, gut everything out, and start from scratch again, so it’s going to be almost like a brand new school,” said St. Landry Parish School’s Assistant Superintendent, Raymond Cassimere.

After taking in 13 inches of water during the August flood last year, things are looking up for the campus which has undergone extensive renovations since then.

“All the buildings were affected on that campus with the exception of the cafeteria,” said Cassimere.

Damaged science labs, library books, bookshelves, and other equipment are just some of the things that will have to be replaced.

Cassimere says altogether the entire project carries a price tag of $1.4 million.

“I’ve been in the elementary building where they’ve actually torn out all the walls and they coming up with the new structure inside of the building,” explained Cassimere. “I also went in the other building where they’re actually making the neccesary adjustment of the floors.”

Cassimere says with the repairs, many of the buildings will also come up to code. He just asks that parents continue to be patient in this slow process on the road to recovery.

“We’re hoping that everything stay on task and when the bells sound this coming August, the Plaisance kids will be back on that campus,” said Cassimere.

The renovations are expected to be completed by the end of May.

In the meantime, Plaisance students will finish out this school year at Washington Elementary School.