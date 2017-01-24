2 wanted suspects take deputies on high speed chase through Iberia Parish

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Two people have been arrested after taking deputies on a high speed chase through Iberia Parish earlier this afternoon.

Captain Wendell Raborn said the pursuit began around 1:27 p.m. when deputies spotted a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Daspit Road and West Tampico Street.

Deputies tried to pull the car over but the driver immediately sped off, at times reaching speeds over 85 mph.

Finally, the suspect’s vehicle hit another vehicle from behind and lost control on Loreauville Road near Bell Place Olivier Road.

The pursuit lasted for 18 minutes, ending at 1:45 p.m.

The driver, 30-year-old Scottie Grigsby, was arrested after a brief foot chase. The passenger, 38-year-old Jamie Delahoussaye, was arrested in the stolen vehicle.

Both suspects are wanted on warrants from other parishes but Raborn said they will both face multiple charges for today’s pursuit.

EMS was called to the scene to check on the driver of the vehicle that was hit by the suspects.

The case remains under investigation.