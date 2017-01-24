2017 Oscar nominations: full list

HOLLYWOOD, Ca. (CBS News) – The coveted list of nominees for the Oscars were announced Tuesday morning from Hollywood.

The Oscars will be awarded on Feb. 26 in a ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Here are the nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards, with new information added as it comes in. Check back for live updates.

8:20 a.m.: Former Oscar nominees, including Jennifer Hudson, Gabourey Sidibe and Guillermo Del Toro, talk about what it was like to find out they were nominated and present the following categories.

Supporting Actor:

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals”

Best Cinematography:

“Arrival”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

“Silence”

Best Documentary Feature:

“Fire at Sea”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“Life Animated”

“O.J.: Made in America”

“13th”

Best Documentary Short Subject:

“Extremis”

“4.1 Miles”

“Joe’s Violin”

“Watani: My Homeland”

“The White Helmets”

Foreign Language Film:

“Land of Mine”

“A Man Called Ove”

“The Salesman”

“Tanna”

“Toni Erdmann”

Live Action Short Film:

“Ennemis Interieurs”

“La femme et Le TGV”

“Silent Nights”

“Sing”

“Timecode”

Lead Actor:

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Viggo Mortensen “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Sound Editing:

“Arrival”

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Sully”

Sound Mixing:

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

“13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi”

Production Design:

“Arrival”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Hail, Caesar!”

“La La Land”

“Passengers”

Visual Effects:

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Doctor Strange”

“The Jungle Book”

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Costume Design:

“Allied

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

“Jackie”

“La La Land”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

“A Man Called Ove”

“Star Trek Beyond”

“Suicide Squad”

Original Score:

”Jackie,” Mica Levi

“La La Land,” Justin Hurwitz

“Lion,” Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka

“Moonlight,” Nicholas Britell

“Passengers,” Thomas Newman

Original Song:

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from “La La Land”

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” from “Trolls”

“City of Stars” from “La La Land”

“The Empty Chair” from “Jim: The James Foley Story”

“Hw Far I’ll Go” from “Moana”

8:30 a.m.:

Past Oscar nominees return to announce the second half of the major categories.

Original Screenplay:

“Hell or High Water,” Taylor Sheridan

“La La Land,” Damien Chazelle

“The Lobster,” Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou

“Manchester by the Sea,” Kenneth Lonergan

“20th Century Women,” Mike Mills

Adapted Screenplay:

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hidden Figures”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

Animated Feature:

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“My Life as a Zucchini”

“The Red Turtle”

“Zootopia”

Animated Short:

“Blind Vaysha”

“Borrowed Time”

“Pear Cider and Cigarettes”

“Pearl”

“Piper”

Supporting Actress:

Viola Davis, “Fences”

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”

Film Editing:

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“La La Land”

“Moonlight”

Lead Actress:

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

Ruth Negga, “Loving”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Directing:

“Arrival,” Denis Villeneuve

“Hacksaw Ridge,” Mel Gibson

“La La Land,” Damien Chazelle

“Manchester by the Sea,” Kenneth Lonergan

“Moonlight,” Barry Jenkins

Best Picture:

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Hidden Figures”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”