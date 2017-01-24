Carencro family-owned business burns down for second time

CARENCRO, La (KLFY) – The owners of All Wood Furniture Company in Carencro are picking up the pieces once again after an early morning fire Tuesday left their business completely destroyed.

The fire happened at the company’s warehouse located in the 100 block of Railroad St. The company has four buildings at that location, but only one was a total loss.

“It’s just overwhelming to try to figure out and put the pieces back together,” said the owner, David Duhon.

It’s like deja vu for David and his brother, Douglas Duhon, who is a manager at the store. They say waking up Tuesday morning to finding out their warehouse was on fire was news that brought back a horrible memory.

“It went back through my mind of the last fire,” said David. “I’m like ‘oh my God, not again. What are we going to do?'”

Back in 2012, when the Duhon’s warehouse was housed under one roof, a fire completely destroyed the building on Thanksgiving day.

“We just all pulled together and just got it back together within a few months, but to this day we still look for things that were left in the building or burnt,” said David.

After that fire, the warehouse was rebuilt into four separate buildings, one of which a driver spotted on fire just after 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

“It was an old, old building,” said Douglas. “We put modern equipment in there. We got everything going again, its been tough since the last fire.”

“I actually still had equipment in there that we’re paying for from the last fire, so it’s pretty, pretty rough,” said David.

The building was used as a storage area for finished products waiting to be shipped off.

The brothers say they estimate a loss of about $100,000 in furniture, however, they credit the Carencro Fire Department for arriving on the scene quickly and putting the fire out within minutes.

“If it would’ve spread to the whole thing that would’ve been a million dollars loss for us, all the wood, furniture, tools, everything we had in the other buildings,” explained Douglas.

Despite the loss, both brothers say business will still go on as usual.

“Dave’s been through two floods at his house and now two fires, we just stand strong and try to do the right thing,” said Douglas.

Thankfully, no one was inside the building at the time and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The brothers also tell News 10 that they do eventually plan to rebuild.