Chitimacha Tribal Police make arrest after marijuana grow house discovered

CHARENTON, La. (KLFY) – One man was arrested in Charenton after the Chitimacha Tribal Police uncovered a fully functioning hydroponic marijuana grow operation.

On Monday, officers executed a search warrant on Oneida Street, where numerous fully grown marijuana plants were found inside the grow house.

Detective Lieutenant Jada Breaux tells News 10 that large amounts of already processed marijuana stored in mason jars and zip lock bags were also seized.

Officers also found three weapons at the scene – an AR style rifle, a 9mm pistol and a semi auto handgun.

Nicholas Butaud was booked into the St. Mary Parish Jail on the following charges:

Production of Marijuana

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

2 counts of Child neglect

58 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia