Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of suspect wanted in Denham Springs murder

Paige Vaughn, WVLA Published:
(Photo Courtesy: WVLA)
(Photo Courtesy: WVLA)

DENHAM SPRINGS, La (WVLA) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s office announced the arrest of the suspect wanted in connection to a murder in Denham Springs.

While working with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas Fefee, 26, was arrested Monday evening in a Florida apartment complex. Authorities said a Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers tip led to Fefee’s arrest.

On Jan. 19, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Fefee for one count of First Degree Murder and one count of Armed Robbery. Authorities said the suspect shot and killed Corey Graham during the commission of the robbery.

The suspect is being held in Florida while this investigation continues.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s