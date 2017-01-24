Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of suspect wanted in Denham Springs murder

DENHAM SPRINGS, La (WVLA) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s office announced the arrest of the suspect wanted in connection to a murder in Denham Springs.

While working with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas Fefee, 26, was arrested Monday evening in a Florida apartment complex. Authorities said a Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers tip led to Fefee’s arrest.

On Jan. 19, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Fefee for one count of First Degree Murder and one count of Armed Robbery. Authorities said the suspect shot and killed Corey Graham during the commission of the robbery.

The suspect is being held in Florida while this investigation continues.