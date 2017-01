CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – Fire investigators are working to determine what cause a Carencro business to catch fire.

Crews responded to the scene just after 3:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Southern Pacific Drive at All Wood Furniture.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control in about 15 minutes.

Officials say the building was a total loss, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.