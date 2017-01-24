Today on your lawn and garden once again we’re talking about the garden you go out there and you go, well it doesn’t look to good it could be the soil!

That’s right we want to get ready for the spring. We have this PH kit that the state puts out, you send it to LSU and within the week they’ll tell you exactly what’s wrong. It’ll come with little bags to take your PH sample, tells you how to do it, it’s very easy. The two components that you are going to use to change to PH—if it’s too low, then you want to use lime to bring it up. If it’s too high, then you want to use something with sulphate. Be careful you don’t have to do it all at one time, slowly bring it down to get it right. If you don’t want to change your PH there is another way. When you’re plants are growing you can use a water sailable such as miracle grow. It will go through the foliage. It’s still possible to grow a healthy garden just with miracle grow.

You’re PH in a vegetable garden should be at a 6.5. If it’s an 8 you should bring it down, if it’s a 4 or a 5 you want to bring it up with lime. Your lawn will have a different PH. Camellias will need a lower PH.