The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a teenager who’s been missing for three months and is believed to be endangered.

Venus Archangel is 16-years-old. She’s been missing since October 2016.

Venus is 5 ft. 7 in. and weighs approximately 140 lbs.

She’s known to frequent the Simcoe and 12th Street areas of Lafayette.

Contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is you have information about her whereabouts.