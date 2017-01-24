Parents express concerns on Performing Arts Academy’s transition to Comeaux High

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY – It’s a time of transition for Lafayette Parish performing arts students. The performing arts academy is moving this year from Lafayette High School to Comeaux High School.

At a Q&A session Comeaux High Tuesday night, school leaders updated parents, teachers, and students on the transition.

“I think the response of rezoning in high school or any sort of change in high school for students is difficult,” said Greg Robin, the Performing Arts Academy director.

Parents had questions, on everything from getting a quality education, to how their kids will get to their new high school.

Schools of Choice Director Robin Olivier says students in the ‘Schools of Choice’ program will have transportation. However for Lafayette High school Students already in the academy, that’s not the case.

“They will have the opportunity to remain their senior year at Lafayette high and take their performing arts course here. We would just not be able to provide transportation,” Olivier said.

However for other parents, they said they’re worried about their kids leaving their friends and having to start all over again.

“Their biggest concern is their social well-being. It is a transition when you transfer from one school to the next,” Olivier said.

“I think as time passes I think those fears are quelling down and people are just interested in their kid’s are getting the right quality education,” Robin said.

The first deadline for students to apply to the Performing Arts Academy at Comeaux High School is January 31.