Ruffino’s Chef Katie Gross cooks Shrimp & Avacado Crostini in the Passe Partout kitchen

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Ruffino’s ched Katie Gross stopped by the Passe Partout kitchen to cook Shrimp & Avacado Grostini.

Here is the full recipe:

Boiled Shrimp:

2 gallons water

3 cups crab boil

2 lemons, halved

1 onion, quartered

5 cloves garlic

5 bay leaves

32 shrimp, shell on

Bring the water and the remaining ingredients except the shrimp to a rolling boil. Cook for at least 5 minutes. Add the shrimp and turn off the heat. Let the shrimp soak for 15 minutes. Taste the shrimp to see if they have absorbed enough flavor. Let them soak longer if needed.

Shrimp & Avocado Crostini:

4 avocados, peeled, seeded and diced

juice of 1 lime

1/2 cup red onion, peeled and chopped

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and diced

1/2 cup tomato, seeded and diced

2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

32 boiled shrimp, peeled

1 loaf New Orleans style French Bread

1/2 cup salted butter

In a mixing bowl, toss the avocados with the lime juice. This will keep the avocado from oxidizing. Stir the onion, jalapeno, tomato, cilantro, olive oil, salt and pepper. Mix well trying to keep the integrity of each ingredient and not to mas them.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Slice the French bread into 32 1/4″ slices. Brush each slice with melted butter. Place the sliced French bread on a sheet pan and bake until crisp and golden brown.

Place about 1 tablespoon of the avocado salsa on each crostini.

Top with a boiled shrimp.