11th Annual Gumbo Cook-off in Opelousas to benefit toddler with medical needs

The 11th annual gumbo cook-off taking place this weekend in downtown Opelousas.

This gumbo cook-off will feature a battle for the paddle gumbo competition amongst more than 30 gumbo cooking teams.

Those in attendance will also get to enjoy live music, raffles, a silent auction, and a kids corner.

Saturday’s gumbo cook-off, run by the Gumbo Foundation, benefitting 14-month-old Liam Williamson.

The cook-off will take place in downtown Opelousas next to Frank’s at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2017.