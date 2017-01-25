Dow Jones industrial average closes above 20,000 points for the first time

The Assoicated Press Published: Updated:
Specialist Frank Masiello wears a Dow 20,000 cap as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. The Dow Jones industrial average is trading over 20,000 points for the first time, the latest milestone in a record-setting drive for the stock market. The market has been marching steadily higher since bottoming out in March 2009 in the aftermath of the financial crisis. (AP Photo/Richard Drew
NEW YORK (AP) – The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

4:00 p.m.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed above 20,000 points for the first time, the latest milestone in a record-setting drive for the stock market.

It’s been two months since the Dow crossed 19,000 points. Other major U.S. indexes also closed at all-time highs Wednesday.

Banks and other financial companies posted the biggest gains. Wells Fargo jumped 3.7 percent.

Industrial companies also rose sharply. Boeing surged 4.2 percent, the biggest gain in the Dow.

The Dow, which tracks 30 major industrial companies, surged 155 points, or 0.8 percent, to 20,068.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 18 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,298. The Nasdaq composite rose 55 points, or 1 percent, to 5,656.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.52 percent.

