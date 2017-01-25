Man’s reckless driving leads to crash with State Police unit in Hammond

HAMMOND, La ( WVLA ) – Louisiana State Police arrested a man Saturday, after the suspect’s reckless driving ultimately led to a crash with a trooper’s vehicle.

According to authorities, police received reports of a Dodge truck being driven recklessly on Interstate 12 Westbound near Hammond. Upon responding to reports, a Louisiana State Trooper parked his unit on the right shoulder of Interstate 12, west of the Pumpkin Center exit. As the driver approached the trooper’s unit, the suspect veered off the right lane and crashed into the trooper, authorities said.

The suspect, who has been identified as Bradley Burch, was impaired on heroin at the time of the crash, authorities said.

Burch was arrested and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for Driving While Intoxicated, Reckless Operation and Driving with a Suspended License.

Both Burch and the driver sustained minor injuries.