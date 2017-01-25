Over $33K in drugs found near elementary school; deputies searching for homeowner

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – One man is in jail and deputies are searching for a second suspect after a drug bust near an elementary school in New Iberia.

Narcotics agents with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office and a SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home in the 800 block of Ann Street.

The home is located within 1000 feet of Pesson Elementary School, which is a Drug Free and Weapon Free School Zone.

Captain Wendell Raborn said agents obtained the search warrant after a “lengthy investigation” into illegal drug activity at the home.

Agents located cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, codeine and prescription pills. The narcotics have an estimated street value of over $33,000, according to Raborn.

Two loaded handguns, a loaded semi-automatic rifle, drug paraphernalia and over $1,100 in cash was also found inside the home.

Deputies are currently searching for the homeowner 27-year-old Akimo Hypolite.

32-year-old Akia Celestine tried to run from the agents by jumping out a back window but was arrested by authorities who were surrounding the house.

Celestine faces a list of charges, including possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substances and monies derived from drug proceeds.

Hypolite faces the same charges as Celestine.

Anyone with information about Akimo Hypolite’s whereabouts should call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711.