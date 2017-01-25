State Police identify victim from Wednesday’s deadly US 90 crash near Jeanerette

UPDATE: Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Troopers from LSP Troop I responded to a two vehicle crash on US Hwy 90 east of LA 85 in Iberia Parish.

Police say the crash claimed the life of 54 year old Pedro Alvarez of Houston, TX.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that 44 year old James Campbell of Abbeville stopped his 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer in the outside westbound lane of US 90 due to a railroad crossing.

Police say while Campbell was stopped, a westbound 2001 Freightliner tractor-trailer operated by Alvarez struck the rear of Campbell’s trailer.

After impact, police say, Alvarez’s load shifted forward and penetrated the cab of his vehicle.

Alvarez sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office.

Campbell, meanwhile, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Abbeville General Hospital for his injuries.

It is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash, but standard toxicology tests are pending for both drivers.

The crash remains under investigation.

US 90 westbound near LA 85 remains closed south of Jeanerette as State Police investigate a fatal crash involving two 18-wheelers.

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) – State Police are currently on the scene of a crash on US 90 westbound east of LA 85 near Jeanerette.

Master Trooper Brooks David tells News 10 that the crash involves two 18-wheelers and one fatality has been confirmed.

David adds that US 90 west is currently closed while emergency crews work to clear the area.

Westbound traffic is being diverted to US 90 to Hubertville Road to LA 182, then back to US 90 West.

KLFY has a crew en route and will provide updates as new information becomes available.