State Police working fatal crash on US 90 near Jeanerette; traffic being diverted

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) – State Police are currently on the scene of a crash on US 90 westbound east of LA 85 near Jeanerette.

Master Trooper Brooks David tells News 10 that the crash involves two 18 wheelers and one fatality has been confirmed.

David adds that US 90 west is currently closed while emergency crews work to clear the area.

Westbound traffic is being diverted to US 90 to Hubertville Road to LA 182, then back to US 90 West.

KLFY has a crew en route and will provide updates as new information becomes available.