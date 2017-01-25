What the Dow Jones milestone means for local investors

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Dow Jones industrial average is trading over 20,000 points, the latest milestone for the stock market.

“We’ve been close a few times. We’ve been close for a few weeks now,” said Edward Jones Financial Advisor, Andre Hebert.

Hebert says simply put–this means the market is thriving.

“The stock market has looked very strong these past few months since the election has happened and it’s stemming from a lot of the pro-growth strategies that the new administration has been wanting to put into place,” explained Hebert.

But what does the Dow breaking this many points mean for your typical investor? Hebert says not too much. He says it’s just a continuation of their long-term success so far.

“For everybody that we deal with at Edward Jones, the serious long-term investor, this is just another number,” said Hebert. “It does not change any of our strategies, we still just keep chugging along.”

Hebert says he expects that the stock market will continue to rise steadily.

“We’ve seen a lot of great things happening these past few months and we don’t see any reason for it to slow down,” said Hebert.