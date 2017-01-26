Budget committee will not meet before next Opelousas city council meeting

Related Coverage Opelousas City Council at odds over budget

OPELOUSAS, La. (The Daily World) – The Opelousas city council budget committee will not be able to schedule another meeting before next month’s regular council meeting scheduled for Feb. 14, said Councilwoman Sherell Roberts, head of the budget committee on Wednesday.

The committee’s previous meeting was canceled last week due to a power outage in city hall during the scheduled time for the meeting. This is in light of months of the council and mayor disagreeing over the proposed 2016-2017 fiscal year budget that was originally slated to be adopted by the council late last August.

Roberts said the mayor was working on a new proposal to bring before the council for the next public hearing and meeting, and that they would have to see how it goes next council meeting.

Tatum’s previously proposed budget, which included a large transfer of money from the city’s sales tax funds to offset the projected city deficit, was rejected by a 4-2 vote earlier this month with many council members saying more cuts needed to be made across city departments and less money taken from the sales tax funds. Tatum said Tuesday he believed there was nothing wrong with the budget he proposed two weeks ago and he didn’t know where he could make cuts without severely crippling city departments. He also defended his decision to transfer money from the sales tax funds.

Tatum said the greatest challenges he’s faced so far in the first half of his term was criticism and working with the council.

“People don’t realize that it takes time to fix something overnight,” said Tatum Tuesday. “I’m finding that some of the council members have agendas. They don’t want to work with me to fix the problems, and everything is ‘No, no, no. No compromise. No midstream.'”

In the public hearing two weeks ago, Councilman Julius Alsandor insisted much more cuts needed to be made to the budget and that the city could not afford to take money from the sales tax funds, and suggested nearly $700,000 still needed to be made.

“Sooner or later we’re going to have to address the deficit,” said Alsandor. “With these suggestions, we’re not doing like the parish losing people; we’re cutting money off the top that has to be done. Eventually, we’re going to have to do this. We should do it now so we can go forward and watch the amount we’re spending.”

Wednesday afternoon, Councilman Blair Briggs said although it was normal for there to be some transference of funds from the sales tax funds to the city, the budget Tatum proposed at the last meeting showed a $620,000 additional transfer to try and patch the estimated $1.2 million deficit.

“If we have such a huge transfer and continue on that trend, those funds will completely diminish,” said Briggs, who also said he wouldn’t vote for a budget with a deficit. “He can continue to try and push that budget, but it won’t pass unless it’s balanced or close to being balanced.”

Another option, Briggs said, was for the council to make the changes to the budget during the council meeting and then to vote to approve the budget with the exceptions they specified. This option is similar to one Councilman Marvin Richard urged his colleagues to make during the previous meeting, in which the council would approve the budget and later make amendments they felt was necessary.

“We need to pass this budget,” said Richard during the last meeting. “And after we pass it, then we can fix the problems we have.”

At the rate the city is currently going, as soon as the council passes this year’s fiscal budget, they will have to start working immediately on next year’s budget, according to Tatum.

“One of the things I found was that we need to have more meetings,” said Tatum. “We may need to meet more than once a month. We might need twice a month. I think we really need to get a handle on that, because September will be here before we know it. So as soon as we pass this one, we need to start working for September.”

The fiscal year lasts from Sept. 1 to Aug. 31.