Carencro man charged with the illegal disposal of used oil

The following is a news release from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality:

BATON ROUGE – Yesterday, investigators within the Criminal Investigation Section of the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality charged a Carencro man for the illegal disposal of used oil into state waters.

Roshell Wayne Darjean, 41, is alleged to have illegally discharged 5-10 gallons of used oil into a ditch near Arista Drive in Carencro on Sunday, Jan. 22.

Initially, the Lafayette Hazmat Team, Carencro Fire Department and Lafayette Sheriff’s Office responded to a spill near the intersection of Cockpit Road and Gendarme Road and found oil coming from a storm drain and leaking into a nearby coulee. Hazmat crews deployed absorbent materials and other cleanup agents to contain the substance and contacted LDEQ.

LDEQ CIS personnel further investigated the incident and discovered that Darjean had been performing maintenance work on an 18-wheeler at his residence where he discharged between 5 and 10 gallons of used oil in a ditch which drained to Bayou Carencro.

“Disposal of used motor oil onto the ground or into a ditch is a senseless crime,” said Dr. Chuck Carr Brown, LDEQ Secretary. “In most cases, individuals can take their used oil to an auto supply store and properly dispose of it for free with no harm to the environment.”

According to LDEQ’s website, “Over 200 Louisiana locations have volunteered to collect used oil from the public. Major participants include companies such as Texaco, Wal-Mart, Exxon, Speedy Oil Change and Tune-Up, Jiffy Lube, Minit Oil Change and The Oil Exchange.”

If convicted of illegally discharging used oil to Bayou Carencro, Darjean faces a possible fine of not less than $2,500 (no more than $25,000 per day of violation) or imprisonment for not more than one year, or both.

The mission of the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is to protect the environment and public health. Any persons with knowledge of any spills, releases, odors, fish kills, open burning, waste tires and any other types of environmental incidents may contact the department at 225-219-3640 or Toll Free 1-888-763-5424.