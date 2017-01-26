Downtown detail, southside substation among new Lafayette police chief’s goals

Lafayette’s new Police Chief Toby Aguillard has some big plans for the department this year.

Aguilard is working to add a downtown detail for entertainment and nightlife.

He has a list of 13 goals he hopes to achieve in 2017.

One of those changes is directed at improving downtown.

Aguillard plans to implement a downtown detail that would help improve police presence during nightlife and entertainment events downtown.

The chief also is looking to add another police substation on the southside of town possibly near the Costco shopping center.

Right now officers who patrol the area are working from the main office here on the northside.

He says having a substation close by will help improve response times to calls and help the community get to know the officers better that patrol that area.

“Well officers that work out of those precincts are in roll call here at this office so there are times when they are driving from this office to the other end of town. And that usually happens during heavy traffic times so it can be an issue. But it’s more than that. It’s having a facility available to the public where they can come get reports. Where they can visit with officers, and come get a cup of coffee.”

