Governor’s aide says of flood recovery: ‘We’re frustrated, too’

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Gov. John Bel Edwards’ chief of staff told state senators that federal regulations and laws governing disaster response are hampering Louisiana’s ability to recover from two devastating floods last year.

Ben Nevers spoke Thursday to a Senate committee hearing an update about recovery efforts, amid legislative complaints about the slow pace of aid to victims of the March and August floods in 2016.

Nevers told senators: “We’re frustrated, too.”

The flooding caused billions in devastation across Louisiana, damaging an estimated 112,000 homes.

Congress has allocated $1.6 billion in block grant aid for recovery efforts. None of those dollars has reached flood victims so far, with the earliest money expected to flow in April or May.

The Edwards administration says it’s moving as quickly as it can within federal rules.