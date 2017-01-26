Gremlin Gang members appeared in court

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – More than 10 members of the Gremlin Gang appeared in court Thursday morning for motion hearings.

“It’s been over years now, over a year that we’ve been working on the case along with Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, Abbeville PD and other agencies in other parishes,” said State Police Master Trooper Brooks David.

Tensions were high as several members of the gremlin gang appeared in court to ask the court to reject the racketeering case.

That motion was denied.

“The court, as I understand it, denied the motion and directed the DA’s office to provide some additional information to complete the indictment,” said District Attorney Keith Stutes.

Aaron Carter was one of the members who appeared in court.

At the time, he was out on bond but was then re-arrested following the hearing.

“Mr. Carter was in court,” said Master Trooper David, “Before he walked out and was able to leave, Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s detectives along with state police, took mister Carter into custody for a possession of a stolen weapon from a prior case state police was investigating.”

There is currently no bond on the warrant for Carter.

After the motion to reject the racketeering case was denied, Stutes admits their next step is to get this case to trial.

“Well the next step I think is to somehow maneuver this case to a point where it can actually be set on a docket and hopefully at some point set for trial,” said Stutes, “It’s still in the stage I think at this point of obtaining lawyers to represent all of the defendants.””