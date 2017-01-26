Louisiana company lands Metro D.C. and New Orleans passenger vessel construction contracts

Jeanerette, LA – Louisiana-based shipbuilder Metal Shark has been awarded two separate contracts to produce passenger vessels for the Potomac Riverboat Company division of Entertainment Cruises, and for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority.

For the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA), Metal Shark will produce two 105-foot, high-speed/low wake, 149-passenger aluminum catamaran ferries, which will bring vastly improved passenger comfort and convenience, operating economy, safety, and environmental friendliness to New Orleans ferry routes. Currently, RTA operates two ferries built in 1977 and 1937 to transport New Orleans-area passengers across the Mississippi River between Algiers Point and Canal Street, and Lower Algiers and Chalmette.

For the Potomac Riverboat Company, Metal Shark will produce four 88-foot, high-speed/low wake, 149-passenger aluminum catamarans. The new passenger vessels will provide commuters in the Washington DC metro region with service between Old Town Alexandria, Virginia; National Harbor, Maryland; and Georgetown and The Wharf in Washington DC.

Metal Shark will commence deliveries of vessels to Potomac Riverboat Company in 2017, and to RTA in 2018.

Established in 1986, Gravois Aluminum Boats LLC, and its government/commercial boat entity Metal Shark are leading suppliers of custom boats for defense, law enforcement, and commercial entities. Key customers include the United States Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force, Army, foreign militaries, law enforcement agencies, passenger vessel operators, pilot associations, fire departments, and other operators worldwide. From its two fully self-contained facilities in South Louisiana, Metal Shark produces a wide range of custom monohull and catamaran vessels up to 250 feet. Visit the company’s website at www.metalsharkboats.com.