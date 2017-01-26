Police address rumors of elderly beating suspect spotted in Lafayette

Webcam video of a caretaker attacking a 94-year-old woman is going viral and rumors of the caretaker being spotted in Lafayette are spreading as well.

We’d like to warn you, the video you’re about to see is very disturbing.

The attack happened earlier this week, near Houston, when authorities say 59-year -old Brenda Floyd was caught on a webcam repeatedly striking the elderly woman for feeding her own dog, people food.

The victim, 94-year-old Dorothy Bratten has Alzheimer’s and can’t speak for herself but the video speaks volumes.

Floyd is wanted for assault with bodily injury on the elderly/disabled.

Cpl. Karl Ratcliff with Lafayette Police told News 10 rumors started circulating that Floyd was spotted in Lafayette and says that is not true.

He urges anyone with legitimate information to contact police immediately.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-tips or submitted online at http://www.crime-stoppers.org.