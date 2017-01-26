Walker Police investigates woman’s body found under I-12 bridge

WALKER, La (WVLA) – The Walker Police Department is investigating a woman’s body found under the I-12 bridge in Walker.
According to Walker Police Cpt. John Sharp, Gravity Drainage District Five employees discovered the body Wednesday morning.
“The body is that of a white female,” Sharp said. “Judging from the condition of the body, it appears that she has been deceased in excess of a week.”
Police have not determined the cause of death or identified the body, authorities said. Sharp said the incident will be investigated as a homicide.
After investigating the location of where the body was found, the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office removed the victim to conduct an autopsy.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

