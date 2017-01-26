Westbrook triple-double leads Thunder past Pelicans, 114-105

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) – Russell Westbrook had 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, passing Larry Bird with his 60th career triple-double, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New Orleans Pelicans 114-105 on Wednesday night.

Pelicans All-Star Anthony Davis left late in the second quarter after re-aggravating a right thigh injury that kept him out of New Orleans’ upset of Cleveland on Monday night.

The Pelicans trailed by 12 when Davis left and went down by as many as 22 early in the third before rallying to as close as five points.

Steven Adams had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Enes Kanter 17 points and 11 boards for the Thunder, who outscored New Orleans 62-54 inside.

E’Twaun Moore scored 18 for New Orleans.