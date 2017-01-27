Ambassador of Slovakia visits Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. – The Lafayette Science Museum held a reception in honor of the visit of Ambassador Peter Kmec of the Slovak Republic.

Ambassador Kmec is in Louisiana visiting New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Lafayette to promote U.S. – Slovakia cultural and business exchanges and to prepare a report to his government about the proposed appointment of Zoltan Gombos, MD, PhD., FCAP, as Honorary Consul of the Slovak Republic in Louisiana.

Ambassador Kmec was made an honorary citizen of Lafayette by Mayor-President Joel Robideaux during the reception.