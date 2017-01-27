Crime of the Week

Lafayette Crime Stoppers needs your help in identifying a suspect responsible for an Armed Robbery. On January 4, 2017 at approximately 9:11 p.m. Lafayette Police responded to a local hotel located in the 1400 block of SE Evangeline Thwy. in reference to a Armed Robbery in progress. The male suspect entered the hotel armed with a gun through an open rear door. Once inside, he ordered the employees to the ground and forced one employee to remove the cash from the register. He was last seen fleeing the location on foot. The entire incident was captured on surveillance video. If you have any information about this crime or the identity of the suspect, call our tips line day or night. All callers remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000 cash. On the behalf of Lafayette Crime Stoppers I’m Cpl. Bridgette Dugas.

