Duson woman arrested in Scott for theft after she reported alleged sexual assault

Kristi Ruest (Photo Credit: Scott Police Department)
SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – A Duson woman was arrested after police initially investigated an alleged sexual assault that she reported.

Early Wednesday morning officers responded to the call that was said to have taken place in the parking lot of a local bar.

Scott Police met with Kristi Ruest, 23, and the alleged suspect.

Ruest told investigators that much of the night was difficult for her to remember, but the alleged suspect was able to give full details and provide evidence proving his innocence.

Ruest would later fully confess to lying about the assault and that she stole the alleged suspect’s wallet, according to Chief Chad Leger.

Officers were able to recover the stolen wallet and took Ruest into custody.

She faces a Criminal Mischief and Felony Theft charge.

 

