Handful of Lafayette street closures begins Monday for concrete repairs

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – LCG’s Public Works Department has announced a few road and lane closures beginning Monday, January 30th.

Director of Public Works, Tom Carroll, says these closures will be in effect as road crews make concrete street repairs.

Beginning at 7:00 a.m. Monday, the 400 block of Shelly Drive between Thibodeaux Drive and the cul-de-sac will have lane closures through Friday, February 10th.

Traffic in both directions will be maintained at all times.

Also at 7:00 a.m. Monday, the 1100 block of Dulles Drive between Omega Street and August Street will be closed until Monday, February 6th.

A detour route will be posted.

And finally, the 100 block of Delta Road between Eraste Landry Drive and Wall Street will have lane closures through Friday, February 10th at 5:00 p.m.

