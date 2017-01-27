Lafayette Regional Airport terminal seeking community input

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Regional Airport is narrowing down design options for the new terminal and when it comes to the final design, they are leaving that up to the community.

The existing terminal was built nearly 60 years ago making an upgrade long overdue.

“It’s time and there are some efficiencies in the building that are no longer providing the level of service we need,” said Steven Picou.

The airport is currently in the design planning stage.

Picou, the airport’s Executive Director, said the Airport Commission is now looking at two design concepts.

“One is called “Spirit”. “Spirit” has retro aviation, wings, birds of flight things like that. The next one is “Journey”. It has a unique canopy design on the front end that is representative of the Acadian flag.”

Lead architect Frank Gratton said the rich culture of the area inspired his designs.

“It’s such a rich, diverse culture that it’s really easy for me to come up with different design concepts.”

After the renovations, the airport will be up to speed with today’s technology and more efficient.

Picou said the community paid for the renovations so the final product should be their decision.

“It’s very important, particularly in this project, because they have 33 million dollars invested in it. That was what they raised in tax monies, so it’s necessity to go back to the constituents and get input.”

Nate Rehm flies out of Lafayette Regional often for business. He said he’d love to have an overall upgraded experience.

“I feel like for the size of airport that Lafayette is it should be very easy to get in and out of, and I’ve had some real issues here in the past, so I’m excited for that. And I think just some upgrades your guys facility in terms of food and all would be great.”

If you would like to give your input log on to http://newlftterminal.com/.