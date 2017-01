PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) – Port Barre police, along with Lafayette Sheriff’s deputies and State Police, are currently investigating a bomb threat at Port Barre High School.

Chief Deon Boudreaux tells News 10 that a school administrator reported the threat just after 9:00 a.m. after it was found written on a wall in the boy’s restroom.

Students have been evacuated and transported to local churches nearby.

This developing story will be updated as new information becomes available.