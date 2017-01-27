Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty, Dave Matthews & more headline 2017 New Orleans Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – The Big Easy is once again gearing up for one of their biggest festivals.

Earlier this morning the lineup for the 2017 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival was announced and it features some big names!

Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Maroon 5, Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, Kings of Leon, Usher & The Roots and over 500 more artists are scheduled to appear.

This year Jazz Fest will also shine a spotlight on the culture of Cuba, with performances by Cuban artist and a specially curated area dedicated to the music, food, arts and crafts of Cuba.

The festival runs from April 28 – 30 and again May 4-7.

For the full lineup, see the video below.