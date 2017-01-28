61 year old Kinder man killed in early morning rollover crash

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA— 61-year-old Burkman Clyde Cole of Kinder, LA. died in a single vehicle crash around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to the crash on I-10 about two miles west of Sulphur.

A preliminary investigation revealed Cole was traveling west on I-10 when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle traveled off the right side of the highway.

Police say the vehicle then struck a culvert and rolled over several times before coming to rest on its side against several trees.

Cole was pronounced dead at the scene despite wearing a seat belt. Police say no one else was in the vehicle.

A toxicology sample was obtained from the driver for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.