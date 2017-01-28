Lafayette Sheriff’s deputy, K-9 involved in crash

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a radio call for help Saturday morning from one of their own.

According to the Public Information Officer John Mowell, a Sheriff’s Office K9 unit was involved in a vehicle crash while responding to a weapons call near the intersection of East Broussard Road and Tapestry.

Mowell said the sheriff’s office vehicle was using lights and sirens while responding to the call and that the driver of the other vehicle began to yield properly to the right side, but then unexpectedly turned in front of the emergency vehicle at the last moment.

A passenger inside the civilian vehicle had to be transported to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and was last reported in stable condition after having sustained moderate injuries, Mowell said.

The driver of that vehicle, the sheriff’s deputy and the K9 officer did not receive any injuries, but will receive a medical evaluation.