St. Martinville man dies in single vehicle crash

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) Shortly after 9:00 pm Friday State Police investigated a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Highway 182 near Boudreaux Road in St. Martin Parish.

Police say the crash took the life of 29 year old Leon Lewis of St. Martinville, LA.

An initial investigation by State Police has revealed that the crash occurred as Lewis was traveling westbound on LA 182 when for unknown reasons,Lewis’ vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, rolled over, and struck a tree.

Police say Lewis was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office.

It is unknown if impairment is a factor in this crash, however a standard toxicology sample was taken from Lewis and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.