St. Martinville man dies in single vehicle crash

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Photo: MGN
Photo: MGN

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) Shortly after 9:00 pm Friday State Police investigated a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Highway 182 near Boudreaux Road in St. Martin Parish.

Police say the crash took the life of 29 year old Leon Lewis of St. Martinville, LA.

An initial investigation by State Police has revealed that the crash occurred as Lewis was traveling westbound on LA 182 when for unknown reasons,Lewis’ vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, rolled over, and struck a tree.

Police say Lewis was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office.

It is unknown if impairment is a factor in this crash, however a standard toxicology sample was taken from Lewis and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s