15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana

Down in Cajun country, the seasonings aren’t the only thing full of spice. The people, culture, and destinations are packed with just as much flavor too.

For your next romantic getaway, consider going to the heart of all the excitement in the Deep South. Or if you’re already in the area, take advantage of all the romance that Louisiana has to offer right in front of your eyes.

Continue below to see our top 15 picks for romantic weekend getaways in the spicy state of Louisiana.

1. Hotel Monteleone

New Orleans: the American city of French architecture, creole culture, and Cajun bliss. In this remarkable city, there’s no place more refined than the Hotel Monteleone. This luxury hotel brings a timeless style right to the historic French Quarter.

Established in 1886, this crown jewel of Louisiana is a proud landmark to the city, as well as a member of the Historic Hotels of America.

Enjoy the French Quarter inside and outside of Hotel Monteleone. But the best entertainment of all is the hotel’s very own Carousel Bar & Lounge. As a carousel lights up the interior of this space, you and your loved one can take a spin on the 25-seat, bright Merry-Go-Round as you sip on specialty cocktails made with local favorites.

2. The Remington Suite Hotel and Spa

In the Northwestern corner of Louisiana lies the relaxing and pampering Remington Suite Hotel and Spa. For whenever you and your special someone feel the need to unwind and melt away all the stresses in your lives, the Remington is an ideal destination.

Enjoy the luxury of an indoor, heated, saltwater pool, steam rooms, dry saunas, and even a massage therapist that makes room calls. And once you’ve rid your body of all toxins and want to replenish it with more, head over to the hotel lounge, a 1920s-speak-easy inspired spot in an intimate environment.

3. Tante Huppé Inn

Back in the days before Louisiana was part of the United States, the town of Natchitoches was founded by the French in 1714. Though many things have changed in the last 300 years, one thing has not; the Old World charm of Natchitoches remains fully in-tact.

And within this historic oasis, the Tante Huppé Inn fits right in. This historic gem styled in early American architecture is still adorned in period décor to place you right in the 1700s upon your arrival.

4. Berry Creek Cabins

Tucked into the peaceful Louisiana countryside, the Berry Creek Cabins offer couples a secluded retreat to get away from it all.

Rent your own cabin for ultimate privacy with your loved one. Each cabin is surrounded by lush greenery, soothing rushing water, and fresh air. Once you stay at the Berry Creek, you might forget about your troubles altogether.

And when you’re not relaxing at the cabin, try any one of the region’s plentiful activities: wildlife centers, gator ranches, lakes, vineyards, breweries, and more.

5. Renaissance Baton Rouge

When you’re passing through Louisiana’s capital, Baton Rouge, you will receive nothing less than luxury and comfort at the Renaissance Hotel.

As you and your sweetheart walk through the doors of the Renaissance, you will be instantly captivated by the stylish décor and astounding modern amenities of the hotel. Work up your heart rate at the fitness center or pool on-site, or luxuriate away in your plush guest room.

After you’ve enjoyed the hotel, go out and explore Baton Rouge. With premier shopping, golf, plantations, country clubs, and museums, you’ll have plenty of activities to keep you busy during your weekend away.