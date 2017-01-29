15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana

Down in Cajun country, the seasonings aren’t the only thing full of spice. The people, culture, and destinations are packed with just as much flavor too.
For your next romantic getaway, consider going to the heart of all the excitement in the Deep South. Or if you’re already in the area, take advantage of all the romance that Louisiana has to offer right in front of your eyes.
Continue below to see our top 15 picks for romantic weekend getaways in the spicy state of Louisiana.
1. Hotel Monteleone
New Orleans: the American city of French architecture, creole culture, and Cajun bliss. In this remarkable city, there’s no place more refined than the Hotel Monteleone. This luxury hotel brings a timeless style right to the historic French Quarter.
Established in 1886, this crown jewel of Louisiana is a proud landmark to the city, as well as a member of the Historic Hotels of America.
Enjoy the French Quarter inside and outside of Hotel Monteleone. But the best entertainment of all is the hotel’s very own Carousel Bar & Lounge. As a carousel lights up the interior of this space, you and your loved one can take a spin on the 25-seat, bright Merry-Go-Round as you sip on specialty cocktails made with local favorites.
2. The Remington Suite Hotel and Spa
In the Northwestern corner of Louisiana lies the relaxing and pampering Remington Suite Hotel and Spa. For whenever you and your special someone feel the need to unwind and melt away all the stresses in your lives, the Remington is an ideal destination.
Enjoy the luxury of an indoor, heated, saltwater pool, steam rooms, dry saunas, and even a massage therapist that makes room calls. And once you’ve rid your body of all toxins and want to replenish it with more, head over to the hotel lounge, a 1920s-speak-easy inspired spot in an intimate environment.
3. Tante Huppé Inn
Back in the days before Louisiana was part of the United States, the town of Natchitoches was founded by the French in 1714. Though many things have changed in the last 300 years, one thing has not; the Old World charm of Natchitoches remains fully in-tact.
And within this historic oasis, the Tante Huppé Inn fits right in. This historic gem styled in early American architecture is still adorned in period décor to place you right in the 1700s upon your arrival.
4. Berry Creek Cabins
Tucked into the peaceful Louisiana countryside, the Berry Creek Cabins offer couples a secluded retreat to get away from it all.
Rent your own cabin for ultimate privacy with your loved one. Each cabin is surrounded by lush greenery, soothing rushing water, and fresh air. Once you stay at the Berry Creek, you might forget about your troubles altogether.
And when you’re not relaxing at the cabin, try any one of the region’s plentiful activities: wildlife centers, gator ranches, lakes, vineyards, breweries, and more.
5. Renaissance Baton Rouge
When you’re passing through Louisiana’s capital, Baton Rouge, you will receive nothing less than luxury and comfort at the Renaissance Hotel.
As you and your sweetheart walk through the doors of the Renaissance, you will be instantly captivated by the stylish décor and astounding modern amenities of the hotel. Work up your heart rate at the fitness center or pool on-site, or luxuriate away in your plush guest room.
After you’ve enjoyed the hotel, go out and explore Baton Rouge. With premier shopping, golf, plantations, country clubs, and museums, you’ll have plenty of activities to keep you busy during your weekend away.
6. Degas House
This nineteenth-century gem has been thriving since the Civil War era. After the war when New Orleans prospered economically and rose to the ranks of the fourth largest city in the United States, the Degas House stood strong as a symbol of newfound wealth in the region.
Today, you and your loved one can stay at the Degas House to experience true history and culture in this B&B listed as one of the National Register of Historic Places and particularly distinguished by the French Ministry of Culture.
7. Barrow House Inn
Visit the Barrow House Inn with your loved one for a whimsical weekend away in one of Louisiana’s beautiful state parks. This quiet B&B gives couples just the seclusion they need to refocus on each other and rekindle their flame.
Explore the many surrounding plantations to get an authentic experience of the Old South. The Rosedown Plantation, for example, boasts 28 wide-open acres of formal gardens, proud to claim the essence of a real-life Gone with the Wind. And the Myrtles Plantation right nearby is known as the most haunted house in America. Take a tour and see what you’re really made of!
8. Maison D’Memoire
At the Maison D’Memoire, you and your darling will capture the romance of private cottages together with the charm of a Bed & Breakfast.
When you come to the Maison, you’ll get our very own cottage on a private lake, as well as a full kitchen, two-person Jacuzzi, and a delicious full breakfast delivered right to your door every morning. And if you’re lucky enough to snag the “Sweet Surrender” Cottage, you and your significant other will enjoy a heart-shaped Jacuzzi for two.
Relax, enjoy your romantic getaway, and leave the rest to the staff at Maison D’Memoire.
9. Buchanan Lofts
In Lafayette, Louisiana, the Buchanan Lofts provide guests with an escape that feels like a home away from home. Decorated in a retro-chic design, this hip destination has been transformed from a downtown warehouse to now a funky and fresh accommodation.
Relish the modern sleekness of the Buchanan Lofts, poetically intertwined with luxurious amenities and bursting colors. And when you’re ready to explore Lafayette, join the local Art Walk, hosted every second Sunday evening of the month, or engage in any other of the many events going on every day in this lively city.
10. The Stockade Bed & Breakfast
Just because you’re staying in the city, doesn’t mean you have to adhere to the city lifestyle. The Stockade Bed & Breakfast in downtown Baton Rouge is a wonderful alternative to the hustle and bustle that normally consumes Louisiana’s capital city. And for native city dwellers especially, the Stockade provides an ideal escape into tranquility.
The grounds themselves feature a lavish Hacienda-style house fit for a King. Admire the eclectic antique furniture, original artwork, and genuine architecture of the Stockade during your stay.
And then in the morning, indulge in a traditional Southern breakfast, showcasing cuisine superstars like the Eye-Opener Egg Soufflé Casserole, garlic-cheese grits, cornbread waffles with sausage gravy, and more.
11. Jazz Quarters
The Jazz Quarters Hotel is a true gem in the New Orleans landscape. This iconic destination intermingles private cottages with regal suites to give guests the ultimate experience in their weekend away into romance.
No matter what room you choose, you and your loved one will be completely engulfed in luxury at the Jazz Quarters. Each room brings the New Orleans Cajun culture alive with French heirlooms, upscale comforts, and local artwork.
And that’s not it; this hotel also sets you up for a day out on the New Orleans town with a healthy dose of Creole cuisine. Start your day with authentic crepes, a Creole breakfast wrap, or Haitian bread pudding to fuel your energy and appetite.
12. Cajun Country Cottages
Travel back to a time when life was much simpler at the Cajun Country Cottages. Located on the former Magenta Plantation right on the edge of a five-acre lake, this romantic oasis will relax your soul and rejuvenate your spirit in a matter of minutes.
Pick your own cottage, each suited characteristically in Cajun Country fashion. And by being right on the water, you and your loved one have direct access to fishing, boating, canoeing, kayaking, and swimming, right outside your doorstep.
13. Maison Reve Farm
This Maison (French translation: house), is no ordinary Maison. An astounding stone mansion nestled in Louisiana’s countryside, the Reve Farm offers guests the perfect balance of tranquility and luxury.
Rest your head in a romantically-designed room full of French accents and regal furnishings. Wind down at the end of your day with a glass of wine and the comfort of your loved one in your own Jacuzzi tub located in your guest room. And in the morning, feast your eyes on a full Southern breakfast.
To make your trip even more romantic at the Maison Reve Farm, consider splurging on an in-room massage, or a massage out on the Pond Deck of the hotel.
14. Butler Greenwood Plantation Bed & Breakfast
The Butler Greenwood Plantation B&B in Southern Louisiana is the crème de la crème when it comes to romantic getaways in the Deep South.
This retreat was originally constructed in 1796 and remains in the hands of the same family that bought the property centuries ago. And as you stroll through the premises, the historic touches will stick out one after the other.
Glide along the porch swing as you cozy up with your loved one next to the 18th-century cottage. Gaze out the historic gazebo complete with 9-foot-tall antique stained glass church windows. Explore the impressive three-story tree houses carved deep into the woods, complete with decks and fireplaces. And above all, relax in the comfort of your loved one at this soothing B&B in the country.
15. Fairfield Place
As the first Bed & Breakfast in Shreveport, Louisiana, the Fairfield Place is eager to treat you and your loved one to a blissful weekend away from reality.
As you step into the Fairfield, you’ll feel like you’ve travelled to another world entirely. This historic hotel dates back to 1870, complete with remnants of Civil War-era luxury at every turn. But not to worry; this hotel has updated each room to include a king-size bed, cable TV, DVD player, Wifi, and any other modern amenity you’re searching for.