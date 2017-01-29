Balloon release held Sunday to honor Melville teen killed one year ago

MELVILLE, La. (KLFY) It’s been one year since the tragic death of Trayvon Edwards in Melville.

News Tens Emily Giangreco attended a balloon release Sunday that honored his life.

Right here is where Trayvon Edwards was killed. And on the one year anniversary friends and family gathered to honor his memory.

An empty field where Trayvon Edwards was found murdered just one year ago was filled with family and friends Sunday to remember the beloved 15-year-old.

“We’re just celebrating him, the way he would have wanted it done.”

The ceremony began with a rosary followed by a march through the town of Melville to the field where edwards took his final breath.

“He would really love to see this. Like knowing that so many people care for him and how big of a crowd that has came out to support us. And it makes us feel real special to know we still have family and friends in the community behind us, supporting us, and holding us together through such hard times.”

And although Edwards cousin Dshonta Moore says it’s hard not having him here…

“When you see all the other kids playing together and Trayvon isnt there and to see it take a toll on the rest of the boys in the family and the kids, it really hurt us to see that.”

She knows his memory will float on forever.

Reporting in Melville, Emily Giangreco for KLFY News Ten.