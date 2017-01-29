City of St. Martinville Bi-Centennial celebration, 200 years

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) The bicentennial celebration kicked off Saturday in St. Martinville.

News Tens Emily Giangreco spoke with the Mayor as well as State Representatives who participated in all the festivities.

From 1817 to 2017 St. Martinville is the third oldest incorporated city in Louisiana. And this weekend they kicked off their year of celebration.

“200 years, that’s quite an accomplishment.”

Saturday kicked off the year of celebration for St. Martinville with the raising of the flag, a cook off, and a reinactment.

Community members gathered at Longfellow-Evangeline to celebrate.

“The program today is a very unique program one that quite honestly I’ve never seen in my career.”

“It’s remarkable, it’s remarkable. From it’s history to it’s culture to its food to its people it’s just absolutely remarkable. Today’s a really great day.”

State Representatives, as well as Mayors from surrounding areas, came to show their support for the 200 year old incorporated city.

“I really appreciate that and it shows that we are one. St. Martin Parish was consisted of St. Mary, Iberia , Lafayette and Vermilion and what not. And they came out here to show their gratitude and that we were one and we’re still one.”

Mayor of St Martinville, Thomas Nelson, says he is proud to represent this town and and call it home.

“Being Mayor of St. Martinville to celebrate the 200 anniversary is a great great honor. It’s a friendly communityand they’ll help anyone. They’ll even help a stranger. We have good people in St. Martinville.”

“There next celebration will be held on July 4th with a firework show. Reporting in St. Martinville Emily Giangreco for KLFY News Ten.”