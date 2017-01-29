Delta says “systems outage” causing delays

CBS News Published:
A Delta Connection Embraer ERJ-170 airplane takes off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, Aug. 15, 2016. SAUL LOEB/AFP/GETTY IMAGES
A Delta Connection Embraer ERJ-170 airplane takes off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, Aug. 15, 2016. SAUL LOEB/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Delta Air Lines said on Sunday it was “experiencing technical issues” and that a systems outage resulted in departure delays, CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports.

“Delta teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on the ground,” the company said in a statement. “Flights in the air remain unaffected. Delta apologizes to customers for the inconvenience.”

In tweets to customers, the company said its teams were “working to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

The Delta website and app were also down late Sunday.

