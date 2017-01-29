Former customers stage protest following racist rant by dry cleaners owner

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Lafayette dry cleaning company recently recieved heavy backlash after a co- owner posted racially charged comments about Former President Barack Obama and the Former First family on Facebook.

Saturday protestors let their voices be heard.

Dozens of people staged a protest outside the Sunshine dry cleaners because of what one of the owners, Darlene Cormier, had to say about Obama.

Cormier was fired and is no longer a co-owner because of those comments, but some activists say the community should boycott the business altogether because of those comments.

The company’s owners say since Cormier is no longer an employee there so there is no reason to boycott.