LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police have identified multiple juvenile suspects in connection to a shooting on Peppermill Drive Friday night.

Police say it happened around 7:30 when a 35 year old male suffered a single gunshot wound and had to be treated at a local hospital.

The victims wounds appear to be non-life threatening, police say.

Because they are juveniles, police would not release any names.

They say the investigation is ongoing.