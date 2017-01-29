UPDATE: Driver cited in crash that injured 11 kids on La. 353

St. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) The driver of an SUV carrying eleven kids that later crashed on LA. 353 at the St.Martin/Lafayette Parish Saturday night, has been charged.

Early Sunday, police charged 32 year old Charleen Hayes of St. Martinville with 10 counts no child restraints, no seatbelt use, careless operation, no drivers license and no insurance.

While an initial report indicated that there were 9 kids inside the vehicle, LSP Public Information Officer Brooks David says after arriving on scene a total of 11 unrestrained kids were inside that vehicle and they ranged in age from 1 to 13.

An investigation has revealed that Hayes was traveling northbound on La. 353 when for unknown reasons she failed to negotiate a curve, traveled onto the right shoulder and overcorrected.

Police say the SUV then rolled over and landed in a ditch trapping the front side passengers.

In total, 13 people have been treated at local hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to moderate injuries.