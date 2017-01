LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Two Lafayette schools are currently on a precautionary lockdown, as police search for a missing patient from the Dr. Joseph Henry Tyler Jr. Mental Health Center.

There have been no disturbances at the two schools, S.J. Montgomery Elementary and Lafayette High School, according to a news release from the Lafayette Police Department.

