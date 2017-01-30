3 injured after crash on I-49 service road in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Three people are recovering in a local hospital, one with serious injuries, after a two-vehicle crash this afternoon in Opelousas.

State Police say a woman pulled out of the Walmart and onto the I-49 frontage road and hit the driver’s side of an oncoming SUV, causing it to overturn.

The lone passenger in the SUV was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The passenger is currently being treated for serious injuries.

The woman and the driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.

As of now, no one has been cited or charged in the crash.

Overturned vehicle on service road near I-49 just outside Opelousas. Passenger in serious condition, ejected from vehicle. @KLFY pic.twitter.com/rIELhfjFfI — Megan Kelly (@MeganKellyNews) January 30, 2017