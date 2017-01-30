Lafayette Police hosting Coffee with a Cop

By Published: Updated:
coffee cop

Lafayette, LA – The Lafayette Police Department would like to remind the community to join them for coffee at the Lafayette McDonald’s for real conversation.  On Tuesday, January 31, 2017, between the hours of 7 am and 9 am, all four precinct commanders will be at 4 area Lafayette McDonalds to meet with the public.  The goal of the program is to meet with the community in a relaxed environment so they feel comfortable enough to ask questions and bring forth concerns.

Below are the four area McDonalds Precinct Commanders will be located.

  • Precinct 1 – Captain Joseph Lange –           North University and Renaud
  • Precinct 2 – Captain Phil Fontenot  –           Johnston Street near St. Mary
  • Precinct 3 – Captain Dwayne Prejean –      Kaliste Saloom near Amb. Caffery
  • Precinct 4 – Captain Dewitt Sheridan –    Willow Street and Evangeline Thwy

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s