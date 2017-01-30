Lafayette Police hosting Coffee with a Cop

Lafayette, LA – The Lafayette Police Department would like to remind the community to join them for coffee at the Lafayette McDonald’s for real conversation. On Tuesday, January 31, 2017, between the hours of 7 am and 9 am, all four precinct commanders will be at 4 area Lafayette McDonalds to meet with the public. The goal of the program is to meet with the community in a relaxed environment so they feel comfortable enough to ask questions and bring forth concerns.

Below are the four area McDonalds Precinct Commanders will be located.

Precinct 1 – Captain Joseph Lange – North University and Renaud

Precinct 2 – Captain Phil Fontenot – Johnston Street near St. Mary

Precinct 3 – Captain Dwayne Prejean – Kaliste Saloom near Amb. Caffery

Precinct 4 – Captain Dewitt Sheridan – Willow Street and Evangeline Thwy