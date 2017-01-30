Lockdown lifted at 2 Lafayette schools; missing mental health patient found

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The lockdowns have been lifted for S.J. Montgomery Elementary and Lafayette High School after a patient went missing from the Lafayette Behavioral Health Unit.

Public Information Officer Karl Ratcliff, of the Lafayette Police Department, said the patient was found unharmed and has been returned back to the care of the medical facility.

The two schools were put on lockdown around 1:10 p.m. when the patient was reported missing.

Ratcliff said there were no incidents at either campus and the schools were only put on lockdown as a precaution.

