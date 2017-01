Mardi Gras 2017: Parades in Acadiana

Information provided by LafayetteMardiGras.com:

Friday, February 10, 2017

Bayou Mardi Gras Parade, New Iberia, 6:30 pm

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Carencro Mardi Gras Parade, Carencro, 11 am

Krewe des Chiens Canine Parade, Lafayette, 2:00 pm

Lake Arthur Mardi Gras Parade, Lake Arthur, 2:00 pm

Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Parade, Lafayette, 6:30 pm

(full route from Surrey/Jefferson to Bertrand/Cajun Field gates)

Sunday, February 19, 2017

Krewe of Ezana Parade, Jeanerette, 1:00 pm

Scott Mardi Gras Parade, Scott, 1:00 pm

Grand Marais Children’s Mardi Gras Parade, Grand Marais 3:00-6:00 pm

Friday, February 24, 2017

Friday Night Parade, Lafayette, 6:30 pm

(full route from Surrey/Jefferson to Bertrand/Cajun Field into Fairgrounds)

Saturday, February 25, 2017

Youngsville Parade, Youngsville, 11:00 am

Baldwin Mardi Gras Parade, Baldwin, 12 noon

Children’s Parade, Lafayette, 12:30 pm

(partial route from Lafayette Public Library to Cajundome Blvd)

Cypremort Point Boat Parade, Cypremort Point State Park, 1:00 pm

Krewe of Dionysius Parade, Bayou Vista, 2:00 pm

Lake Fausse Pointe State Park Parade, near St. Martinville, 2:00 pm

Jennings Mardi Gras Parade, Jennings, 4:30 pm

Krewe of Bonaparte Parade, Lafayette, 6:30 pm

(full route from Surrey/Jefferson to Bertrand/Cajun Field into Fairgrounds)

Sunday, February 26, 2017

Duson Mardi Gras Parade, Duson, 12 noon

Henderson Mardi Gras Parade, 12:30 pm

Krewe de St. Martin/Krewe de Chien Parade, Breaux Bridge, 1:00 pm

Krewe of Galatea Parade, Morgan City, 2:00 pm

Monday, February 27, 2017

Krewe of Amani Parade, Patterson, 2 pm

Queen Evangeline’s Parade, Lafayette, 6:00 pm

(full route from Surrey/Jefferson to Bertrand/Cajun Field into Fairgrounds)

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Half Fast Krewe of Frank’s Parade, Opelousas, 9:00 am

King Gabriel’s Parade, Lafayette, 10:00 am

(full route from Surrey/Jefferson to Bertrand/Cajun Field into Fairgrounds)

Grand Marais Mardi Gras Parade, Jeanerette, 11:00 am

Franklin Mardi Gras Parade, Franklin, 1:00 pm

Krewe of Coteau Parade, Coteau, 1:00 pm

Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade, Lafayette, 1:00 pm

(full route from Surrey/Jefferson to Bertrand/Cajun Field Fairgrounds)

KADN/KLAF Independent Parade, Lafayette, 2:00 pm **

(full route from Surrey/Jefferson to Bertrand/Cajun Field Fairgrounds)

Krewe Chic-a-la-Pie Parade, Kaplan, 2:00 pm

Krewe of Hephaestus Parade, Morgan City, 2:00 pm

Family Affair Mardi Gras Parade, Loreauville, 2:00 pm

Sunset Mardi Gras Parade, Sunset, 2 pm

Carnival d’Acadie Parade, Crowley, 3 pm